Today’s Headlines

Metro Recommends New Line Naming Conventions (The Source)

More On Foothill Gold Line Phasing (SGV Tribune, Urbanize, The Source, Curbed)

WeHo Spending More To Push For Crenshaw North Acceleration (WeHoVille)

Driver Crashes Into, Destroys Interior Of Empty Hollywood Restaurant (Eater)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA