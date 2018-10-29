Today’s Headlines
- Flax To Cyclists: E-Scooters Are Not the Enemy (Bicycling)
- Let’s Go L.A. Envisions A Metrolink Regional Express Rail Network
- Police Catch Suspect In Glendale Blvd Hit-and-Run Killing (Eastsider)
- Long Beach Broadway Complete Street Construction Nearly Complete (LB Post)
- Glendale PD Received Grant For DUI, Ped-Bike Safety Enforcement (Glendale News Press)
- City Councilmembers Want To Renegotiate Waze Agreement (Curbed)
- USC Institute Office Building Under Construction Near Expo/Bundy (Urbanize)
- Be Sure To Thank Nice Drivers (LAT)
- Curbed Explains CA Prop 5 Property Tax Measure
