Today’s Headlines

Flax To Cyclists: E-Scooters Are Not the Enemy (Bicycling)

Let’s Go L.A. Envisions A Metrolink Regional Express Rail Network

Police Catch Suspect In Glendale Blvd Hit-and-Run Killing (Eastsider)

Long Beach Broadway Complete Street Construction Nearly Complete (LB Post)

Glendale PD Received Grant For DUI, Ped-Bike Safety Enforcement (Glendale News Press)

City Councilmembers Want To Renegotiate Waze Agreement (Curbed)

USC Institute Office Building Under Construction Near Expo/Bundy (Urbanize)

Be Sure To Thank Nice Drivers (LAT)

Curbed Explains CA Prop 5 Property Tax Measure

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA