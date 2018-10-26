Today’s Headlines
- The Source Outlines Yesterday’s Metro Board Meeting Actions
…Metro Approves Free Transit On Election Day (Curbed, LAist, LAT, The Source)
- LAT Editorial: Scooters Are Good For Transportation System
- Neighborhood Council Endorses Improved Beverly Grove Mixed-Use Development (Urbanize)
- L.A. City Council Endorses Rent Control Prop 10 (LAT)
- Prop 6 Could Cost L.A. County $1 Billion Annually (SGV Tribune)
…CA Streetsblogs Endorsed No on 6
- San Francisco Poised To Entirely Eliminate Parking Minimums (Livable City)
