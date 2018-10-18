Today’s Headlines

  • Venice Residents Jeer Planned Homeless Housing (Curbed)
  • West Covina Subsidizing Lyft Rides (SGV Tribune)
  • Central City West Could See Return Of Inclusionary Affordable Housing (Urbanize)
  • County Construction Underway On Vermont Avenue Redevelopment (Urbanize)
  • Metro’s MicroTransit Pilot Project To Begin Outreach (The Source)
  • Prop 6 Proponents: We Will Be Forced To Walk/Bike/Bus (Biking in L.A.)
    …No – Gas Tax Not Being Used For Wrong Stuff (LAT)

