Today’s Headlines

L.A. To Share Parking Data In Real Time (LAist)

Curbed Looks Into Metro’s NoHo-Pasadena Bus Plans

Person Struck By Amtrak Train In Norwalk/Commerce Area (LAT)

Jump E-Bikes Do OK On Local Hills (Biking in L.A.)

Data Center Building Planned Near Union Station (Urbanize)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA