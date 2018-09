Today’s Headlines

Carnage: Driver Kills Cyclist In Winnetka (Biking in L.A.)

CiclaValley Takes On Zombie Engineering Magnolia Avenue Widening

Florida Brightline Acquies ExpressWest, Plans L.A.-Las Vegas Rail By 2022

…LAT Vartabedian Coverage Cites “Exotic” HSR Tech, Highway Car Capacity

…LAT Vartabedian Coverage Cites “Exotic” HSR Tech, Highway Car Capacity Metro Looks To Rename Lines (LAT, Curbed)

Vox Video: Don’t Blame Scooters, Blame the Streets

Valley High-Speed Rail Routes Being Narrowed To One (Daily News)

Metro Features Plenty In New Captain Marvel Movie Trailer (The Source)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA