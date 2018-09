Today’s Headlines

Governor Brown Signs Sidewalk Vending Legalization Legislation (La Opinion)

Has Vision Zero Lost Its Way? (Guardian)

Traveling In Sweden Shows How U.S. Transit Could Better Serve Families (Curbed)

L.A.’s Teaming Up With Other Cities To Get Cheaper Electric Vehicles (Wired)

Metrolink Train Kills Woman In Glendale In Apparent Suicide (LAT)

Mixed-Use Apartments Planned At Long Beach Anaheim Blue Line Station (Urbanize)

How E-Scooters Jumpstarted L.A.’s Shared Mobility Initiative (ZDNet)

Santa Monica E-Scooters Blocked From Some Areas Via Geofencing (LAist)

