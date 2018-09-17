Pride of the Valley – Baldwin Park, Irwindale Open Streets Festival – Open Thread

Baldwin Park and Irwindale hosted their Pride of the Valley open streets festival yesterday. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
Baldwin Park and Irwindale hosted their Pride of the Valley open streets festival yesterday. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

Yesterday’s Pride of the Valley open streets festival was hosted by the cities of Irwindale and Baldwin Park, and presented by Metro. Thousands of bicyclists, runners, skaters, and people on foot enjoyed more than four miles of car-free streets extending along Maine Avenue, Olive Street, and Azusa Canyon Road.

People of all ages – especially families with young kids – tooled around the wide open streets.

The well-planned route included commercial, residential, and industrial areas – plus good connections to nearby rail stations and bike trails. Some local residents gathered sitting in front yards to watch participants cruise by.

The busiest spots were at each end of the route – at popular activity hubs in downtown Baldwin Park and in the Santa Fe Dam Recreational Area.

Families enjoying Pride of the Valley open streets
Folklórico dancers perform at the Baldwin Park hub
Bounce-houses and rock climbing at the Baldwin Park hub
Pride of the Valley participants along the Santa Fe Dam
Portions of Azusa Canyon Road were barricaded to allow cars to use one lane while bikes and more used three lanes
People of all ages – on foot, skates, and bikes – enjoying car-free streets at Pride of the Valley

Readers – how was your experience at yesterday’s Pride of the Valley?

SBLA San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

