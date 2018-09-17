Pride of the Valley – Baldwin Park, Irwindale Open Streets Festival – Open Thread

Yesterday’s Pride of the Valley open streets festival was hosted by the cities of Irwindale and Baldwin Park, and presented by Metro. Thousands of bicyclists, runners, skaters, and people on foot enjoyed more than four miles of car-free streets extending along Maine Avenue, Olive Street, and Azusa Canyon Road.

People of all ages – especially families with young kids – tooled around the wide open streets.

The well-planned route included commercial, residential, and industrial areas – plus good connections to nearby rail stations and bike trails. Some local residents gathered sitting in front yards to watch participants cruise by.

The busiest spots were at each end of the route – at popular activity hubs in downtown Baldwin Park and in the Santa Fe Dam Recreational Area.

Readers – how was your experience at yesterday’s Pride of the Valley?

