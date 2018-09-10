Today’s Headlines
- Among Comparable Cities, Glendale Is CA’s Worst For Car Crashes vs. Seniors (News-Press)
- Induced Travel Is Why L.A. Freeway Widening Doesn’t Work (CityLab)
- Luke Klipp Twitter Critiques Passive Voice Traffic Violence Coverage
- Carnage: LB Police Arrest Hit-and-Run Driver Who Argued With Victim (LAT)
Montclair Driver Hits, Kills 11-Year-Old Walking (KTLA5)
- Rendering Revealed For Koreatown Mixed-Use TOC Planned At 900 Vermont (Urbanize)
- Crossroads Hollywood Redevelopment To Go To Planning Commission (Urbanize)
- High-Speed Rail Meetings For L.A.-Burbank (SGV Tribune)
- Is the Middle Really Missing? (Pedestrian Observations)
- L.A. Housing Costs Are A Huge Burden (Curbed)
- New Shelters, New Tent Prohibitions (Downtown News)
- Comedian Takes On E-Scooters (Jimmy Kimmel YouTube)
