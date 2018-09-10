Today’s Headlines

  • Among Comparable Cities, Glendale Is CA’s Worst For Car Crashes vs. Seniors (News-Press)
  • Induced Travel Is Why L.A. Freeway Widening Doesn’t Work (CityLab)
  • Luke Klipp Twitter Critiques Passive Voice Traffic Violence Coverage
  • Carnage: LB Police Arrest Hit-and-Run Driver Who Argued With Victim (LAT)
    Montclair Driver Hits, Kills 11-Year-Old Walking (KTLA5)
  • Rendering Revealed For Koreatown Mixed-Use TOC Planned At 900 Vermont (Urbanize)
  • Crossroads Hollywood Redevelopment To Go To Planning Commission (Urbanize)
  • High-Speed Rail Meetings For L.A.-Burbank (SGV Tribune)
  • Is the Middle Really Missing? (Pedestrian Observations)
  • L.A. Housing Costs Are A Huge Burden (Curbed)
  • New Shelters, New Tent Prohibitions (Downtown News)
  • Comedian Takes On E-Scooters (Jimmy Kimmel YouTube)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA