This Week in Livable Streets

MyFigueroa officially opens, a family commemorates a painful anniversary on the Blue Line, Pico Aliso discusses ped improvements, Temple Slow Jams, Leimert Park amplifies the stories of its more vulnerable residents, and more!



Tuesday 8/28 – As of last week, the city of L.A.’s pilot shared device regulations (for e-scooters, e-bikes, and dockless bike share) had been scheduled for the full city council meeting. But, for reasons unknown, they are not being heard tomorrow.

– As of last week, the city of L.A.’s pilot shared device regulations (for e-scooters, e-bikes, and dockless bike share) had been scheduled for the full city council meeting. But, for reasons unknown, they are not being heard tomorrow. Wednesday 8/29 – The family of César Rodríguez, crushed last year by a Blue Line train during a fare evasion stop, is holding a vigil at the Wardlow Station to mark one year since his death. Video of the incident that seems to indicate this tragedy was avoidable, but the family has yet to receive any answers from Metro or the LBPD regarding what happened that night. See that video and learn more about the family’s struggle here. Join the family at the Metro Blue Line Wardlow Station at 7 p.m. for the vigil.



– The family of César Rodríguez, crushed last year by a Blue Line train during a fare evasion stop, is holding a vigil at the Wardlow Station to mark one year since his death. Video of the incident that seems to indicate this tragedy was avoidable, but the family has yet to receive any answers from Metro or the LBPD regarding what happened that night. See that video and learn more about the family’s struggle here. Join the family at the Metro Blue Line Wardlow Station at Wednesday 8/29 – L.A. City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield will host a community workshop on improvements (likely including bike lanes) for Winnetka Avenue. The meeting will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. at Winnetka Convention Center at 20122 Vanowen Street in the San Fernando Valley. Details at Blumenfield website.

– L.A. City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield will host a community workshop on improvements (likely including bike lanes) for Winnetka Avenue. The meeting will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. at Winnetka Convention Center at 20122 Vanowen Street in the San Fernando Valley. Details at Blumenfield website. Wednesday 8/29 – L.A. City Councilmember José Huizar will host a meeting on Boyle Heights pedestrian improvements in the Pico Aliso area below the new 6th Street Viaduct. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Boyle Heights Youth Technology Center at 1600 E. 4th Street.

– L.A. City Councilmember José Huizar will host a meeting on Boyle Heights pedestrian improvements in the Pico Aliso area below the new 6th Street Viaduct. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Boyle Heights Youth Technology Center at 1600 E. 4th Street. Thursday 8/30 – MyFigueroa is finally officially opening – with a walking tour, ribbon-cutting, and bike tour. See earlier SBLA post for details. Share and RSVP via Facebook event.

– MyFigueroa is finally officially opening – with a walking tour, ribbon-cutting, and bike tour. See earlier SBLA post for details. Share and RSVP via Facebook event. Thursday 8/30 – Public Matters, L.A. Walks, and others will host a new round of Temple Slow Jams – a second round of Vision Zero LA activations featuring partnerships, participatory spectacles, and installations that communicate the message of “slow” to those moving along Temple Street through Historic Filipinotown and Echo Park. For details see Public Matters website.

Friday through Monday 8/31-9/3 – Streetsblog will not be publishing on Friday or Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

– Streetsblog will not be publishing on Friday or Monday for the Labor Day holiday. Saturday 9/1 – Relámpago Wheelery will host a karaoke fundraiser party for Bike!Bike!2018 coming to L.A. in late September. Details at Facebook event.

– Relámpago Wheelery will host a karaoke fundraiser party for Bike!Bike!2018 coming to L.A. in late September. Details at Facebook event. Monday 9/3 – The California African American Museum will host Refuge Block Party from 1-5 p.m. in Leimert Park at 4343 Leimert Boulevard in South Los Angeles. The festivities celebrate the strength of people surviving on the streets. There will be music, food vendors, and creative activities, including a performance by L..A. Urban Voices, and a Donation Center by artist Shinique Smith, offering bundled care packages to those in need. Presented in conjunction with the 10th Annual Leimert Park Village Heritage Festival. Partners include L.A. Commons, KAOS Network, and the USC Institute for Diversity and Empowerment at Annenberg. Support provided by USC RAP: Race, Arts & Placemaking. Presented as an extension of “Refuge,” an exhibition by artist Shinique Smith, curated by Essence Harden, on view at CAAM until September 9th. Details at Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.