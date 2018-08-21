Today’s Headlines

  • Officials Release Surveilance Video Of Westlake Hit-and-Run Crime (KTLA)
  • Let People Walk To Dodgers Stadium (Bloomberg)
  • Rendon Looks To Rivitalize Lower River Without Gentrifying (L.A. Taco)
  • Metrolink Train Kills Pedestrian On Tracks In Atwater (Eastsider, LAT)
  • 5-Story Mixed-Use Planned For Downtown Santa Monica (Urbanize)
  • CiclaValley Previews Burbank’s Midnight Ramble Ride
  • Lyft Driver Shot In Road Rage Crime In Glassell Park (KTLA)
  • Santa Monica Stencils Beach Bike Path No E-Scooters (Reddit)

