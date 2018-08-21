Today’s Headlines
- Officials Release Surveilance Video Of Westlake Hit-and-Run Crime (KTLA)
- Let People Walk To Dodgers Stadium (Bloomberg)
- Rendon Looks To Rivitalize Lower River Without Gentrifying (L.A. Taco)
- Metrolink Train Kills Pedestrian On Tracks In Atwater (Eastsider, LAT)
- 5-Story Mixed-Use Planned For Downtown Santa Monica (Urbanize)
- CiclaValley Previews Burbank’s Midnight Ramble Ride
- Lyft Driver Shot In Road Rage Crime In Glassell Park (KTLA)
- Santa Monica Stencils Beach Bike Path No E-Scooters (Reddit)
