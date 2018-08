Today’s Headlines

L.A. Banned Rental Scooters In March (LAT)

…El Segundo Bans E-Scooters (The Beach Reporter)

…El Segundo Bans E-Scooters (The Beach Reporter) Pomona Receives $10M Grant For Bike/Walk Improvements (SGV Tribune)

Elon Musk Proposes Tunnel From Red Line To Dodger Stadium (LAT, Boring Co, Curbed, Eastsider)

LAPD Looking For Driver Who Ran Into Parking Attendant (KTLA)

5-Story Mixed Use Under Construction In NoHo (Urbanize)

AIDS Foundation Sues To Prevent Parker Center Demolition (Curbed)

Republican Gas Tax Claims Too Good To Be True? (SGV Tribune)

National Study Guestimates L.A. Roads Cost To Drivers (ABC7)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA