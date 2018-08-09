Today’s Headlines
- Playa Vista’s Runway Road Will Become Car-Free (LAT)
- Montebello Transit To Increase Bus Fare (Whittier Daily News)
- Proposed San Pedro, Wilmington Homeless Shelters Draw Criticism (Curbed)
- Garcetti Would Enforce Sidewalk Sleeping Ban Near Shelters (Curbed)
- Construction Underway At Expo/Bundy TOD (Urbanize)
- Onyx Mixed Use Opens At Pico And Hope In DTLA (Urbanize)
- Pleasures And Pains Of Walking In L.A. (L.A. Magazine)
- DTLA Needs Micro-Units (Downtown News)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA