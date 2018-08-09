Today’s Headlines

  • Playa Vista’s Runway Road Will Become Car-Free (LAT)
  • Montebello Transit To Increase Bus Fare (Whittier Daily News)
  • Proposed San Pedro, Wilmington Homeless Shelters Draw Criticism (Curbed)
  • Garcetti Would Enforce Sidewalk Sleeping Ban Near Shelters (Curbed)
  • Construction Underway At Expo/Bundy TOD (Urbanize)
  • Onyx Mixed Use Opens At Pico And Hope In DTLA (Urbanize)
  • Pleasures And Pains Of Walking In L.A. (L.A. Magazine)
  • DTLA Needs Micro-Units (Downtown News)

