Skip to content
Sponsored
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia returns to Heart of L.A., Walk to School Day, Transit Marathon, Glendale ribbon-cutting, Clean Air Day and more.
1:03 PM PDT on October 6, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
CicLAvia's annual Heart of L.A. event on Sunday October 11

CicLAvia, Walk to School Day, Glendale ribbon-cutting, Transit Marathon, Clean Air Day, T-Committee, and more.

  • Wednesday 10/7 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet at 8:30a.m. at City Hall room 401. Details at meeting agenda, which includes items concerning first/last mile, transportation grants, Vision Zero, e-bikes, and more.
  • Wednesday 10/7 – For International Walk to School Day, Culver City will temporarily close Elenda Street to cars – between Culver Boulevard and Farragut Drive – from 6-10 a.m. Details at Walk ‘n Rollers Instagram.
La Crescenta ribbon-cutting ceremony tomorrow
  • Wednesday 10/7 – The city of Glendale will host an 8:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting celebration for its La Crescenta Avenue Rehabilitation Project. The project includes new bike lanes, pedestrian improvements, rain gardens, and more. Details at Glendale City project page. See also earlier SBLA coverage during construction – in July and December.
  • Thursday 10/7 – Wednesday is California Clean Air Day. Metro, Metrolink, and other transit systems will offer free fares. MoveLA will close Transit Month hosting an 18-hour Transit Marathon fundraiser.
  • Sunday 10/11 – CicLAvia returns for its annual Heart of L.A. event. The free, family-friendly open streets event closes streets to cars, opening them to walking, bicycling, scootering and more. Start anywhere along the route, and ride/walk as much or as little as you wish. The downtown-centered route is very Metro rail accessible via numerous downtown stations, but beware weekend construction delays on the Metro B Line – see below.
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:

Share on Facebook Share on Bluesky
Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton

Read More:

The Week In...

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Election 2026

Streetsblog Endorsement: No on Prop. 45

October 6, 2026
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

October 6, 2026
bike lanes

Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica’s Newly Concrete-Curb-Protected Broadway Bikeway

October 5, 2026
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

October 5, 2026
Street Services

Nine Districts Have Seen Zero Repaving This Year. How Does Yours Measure Up?

October 2, 2026
See all posts