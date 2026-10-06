Tuesday’s Headlines
Record breaking heat, Soto-Martinez no-drive week, Westwood, Venice Dell, Burbank, ADUs, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
11:37 AM PDT on October 6, 2026
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