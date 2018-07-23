This Week In Livable Streets
Metro board, Tour de Laemmle, transit neighborhood plans, L.A. River plan and more!
- Monday 7/23 – Tonight the L.A. County Bicycle Coalition will host a meeting of the volunteer Valley Neighborhood Bike Ambassador. The will take place from 6-7 p.m. at Groundwork Coffee at 11275 Chandler Boulevard, adjacent the Metro Red/Orange Lines North Hollywood Station. For details see LACBC website.
- Tuesday 7/24 and Wednesday 7/25 – Metro will host three community meetings on their revised scope for the West Santa Ana Branch rail project. The first meeting will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. (presentations at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.) at the Los Angeles Athletic Club at 431 W. 7th Street in downtown Los Angeles. The next meeting will take place Wednesday 7/25 from 6-8 p.m. at Clara Park’s Turner Hall at 4835 Clara Street in Cudahy. The final will be next Tuesday 7/31 from 6-8 p.m. at the Mayne Events Center at 16400 Bellflower Boulevard in Bellflower. For details see Metro project page.
- Wednesday 7/25 – The city of L.A. Planning Department will host a scoping meeting for their Orange Line Transit Neighborhood Plan. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Marvin Braude Building First Floor Conference Room at 6262 Van Nuys Boulevard in Van Nuys. For details see City Planning website.
- Wednesday 7/25 – The county of L.A. will host a community meeting on updating its L.A. River Master Plan. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Canoga Park High School cafeteria at 6850 Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Canoga Park. For details see County Planning website.
- Thursday 7/26 – The Metro board will meet to discuss and decide various items, including expanding paid park-and-ride, Orange Line improvements, Union Station Forecourt and Esplanade, and plenty more. It is looking like it will be a long meeting, due to two canceled committee meetings last week, with lots of agenda items pushed off to the full board meeting. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. at the third floor Metro board room at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station. Agenda and staff reports available at Metro meeting website.
- Thursday 7/26 – The city of L.A. Planning Department will host a scoping meeting for their Purple Line Transit Neighborhood Plan. The meeting will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Pan Pacific Park Senior Activity Center at 141 S. Gardner Street in mid-city. For details see City Planning website.
- Sunday 7/29 – Laemmle Theaters hosts the 5th Annual Tour de Laemmle – a free, 135-mile bicycle ride looping around Los Angeles with stops at all nine Laemmle Theatres locations. Enjoy all or part of the TDL. Pre-registration and details at Facebook event.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.