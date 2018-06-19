Today’s Headlines
- Metro Plans Light Rail On Van Nuys Blvd (Daily News, Urbanize)
- Bus Service Changes Go Into Effect This Sunday (The Source)
- How Metro Plans To Operate Green And Crenshaw Lines (The Source)
- Young People Working To Make Pacoima Environment Healthier (Daily News)
- West Hollywood Bans Shared E-Scooters, E-Bikes (WeHoVille)
- Bike Improvements Coming To East L.A. (Biking in L.A.)
- The Way Drivers Will Pay For Roads Is Changing (Daily News)
- High Cost Of CA Housing Deters Out-Of-State Folks (KPCC)
- 21-Story Apartment Tower Planned At Wilshire/Curson, Next To LACMA (Urbanize)
- Warner Center Rising Rent Costs Leading To Affordability Regulations (Curbed)
