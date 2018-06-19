Today’s Headlines

Metro Plans Light Rail On Van Nuys Blvd (Daily News, Urbanize)

Bus Service Changes Go Into Effect This Sunday (The Source)

How Metro Plans To Operate Green And Crenshaw Lines (The Source)

Young People Working To Make Pacoima Environment Healthier (Daily News)

West Hollywood Bans Shared E-Scooters, E-Bikes (WeHoVille)

Bike Improvements Coming To East L.A. (Biking in L.A.)

The Way Drivers Will Pay For Roads Is Changing (Daily News)

High Cost Of CA Housing Deters Out-Of-State Folks (KPCC)

21-Story Apartment Tower Planned At Wilshire/Curson, Next To LACMA (Urbanize)

Warner Center Rising Rent Costs Leading To Affordability Regulations (Curbed)

