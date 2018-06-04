Today’s Headlines

  • The Trouble With Impact Fees For New Housing (Let’s Go L.A.)
  • Bicyclist Shot And Killed In South L.A. (LAT)
  • Round-Up Of NELA Livability News (Walk Eagle Rock)
  • Torrance Transit Center Breaks Ground (Urbanize)
  • Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Santa Clarita Transit Bus At Vignes And Chavez (Signal)
  • Successes and Challenges In DTLA Historic Core (Downtown News)
  • With Good Policy, Autonomous Vehicles Can Accomplish Societal Goals (Mobility Lab)
  • Dockless Bike-Share Arrives In Denver (SB Denver)

