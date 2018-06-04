Today’s Headlines
- The Trouble With Impact Fees For New Housing (Let’s Go L.A.)
- Bicyclist Shot And Killed In South L.A. (LAT)
- Round-Up Of NELA Livability News (Walk Eagle Rock)
- Torrance Transit Center Breaks Ground (Urbanize)
- Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Santa Clarita Transit Bus At Vignes And Chavez (Signal)
- Successes and Challenges In DTLA Historic Core (Downtown News)
- With Good Policy, Autonomous Vehicles Can Accomplish Societal Goals (Mobility Lab)
- Dockless Bike-Share Arrives In Denver (SB Denver)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA