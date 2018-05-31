Today’s Headlines

CityLab Interviews Parking Genius Donald Shoup

LAPD Solved Only 8 Percent Of Hit-and-Runs Last Year (Daily News)

More On County’s $12M Settlement In Cyclist Death (LAT, Daily News)

Driver Convicted Of Killing Two In 2016 Hit-and-Run Crash (KTLA)

How To Take Metro To L.A. Airports (The Source)

Cm O’Farrell Wants To Plan Improvements For Hollywood Walk Of Fame (Urbanize)

At Least 17 People Injured In Multi-Car Crash On 15 Freeway On Cajon Pass (ABC7)

Study: L.A. Ride-Hail Drivers Work Full Time, Struggle To Earn Enough (LAT)

Price Tags On How The “Perception Module” Of Robo-Car Killed A Pedestrian

Lift Boba Cup Today, Tweet #boba4aidan & #crashnotaccident (L.A. Walks Twitter)

