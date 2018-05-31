Today’s Headlines
- CityLab Interviews Parking Genius Donald Shoup
- LAPD Solved Only 8 Percent Of Hit-and-Runs Last Year (Daily News)
- More On County’s $12M Settlement In Cyclist Death (LAT, Daily News)
- Driver Convicted Of Killing Two In 2016 Hit-and-Run Crash (KTLA)
- How To Take Metro To L.A. Airports (The Source)
- Cm O’Farrell Wants To Plan Improvements For Hollywood Walk Of Fame (Urbanize)
- At Least 17 People Injured In Multi-Car Crash On 15 Freeway On Cajon Pass (ABC7)
- Study: L.A. Ride-Hail Drivers Work Full Time, Struggle To Earn Enough (LAT)
- Price Tags On How The “Perception Module” Of Robo-Car Killed A Pedestrian
- Lift Boba Cup Today, Tweet #boba4aidan & #crashnotaccident (L.A. Walks Twitter)
