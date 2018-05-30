Today’s Headlines

Tesla On Auto-Pilot Crashes Into Police Car In Laguna (LAT)

…Third Robo-Car Crash Into Stopped Emergency Vehicle This Year (Guardian) CiclaValley Catches Echo Park Bike Thieves On Video

L.A. County Settles Olin Sheriff vs. Bike Death For $11.75M (Biking in L.A., Patch)

80-Story Tower Planned For Bunker Hill (LAT)

Claremont Is Retooling Foothill Blvd (SGV Tribune)

OC’s Placentia Approves Metrolink-Adjacent Development (Urbanize)

How To Build A Granny Flat In L.A. (Curbed)

Glendale Making Installing Speed Humps Easier (Glendale News-Press)

DTLA Broadway Streetscape To Get Permanent Upgrade (Urbanize)

App Turns Quiet Encino Hill Street Into Mayhem (LAT)

Trump Loophole Allows For Deadly Diesel Trucks (LAT)

