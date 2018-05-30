Today’s Headlines

  • Tesla On Auto-Pilot Crashes Into Police Car In Laguna (LAT)
    …Third Robo-Car Crash Into Stopped Emergency Vehicle This Year (Guardian)
  • CiclaValley Catches Echo Park Bike Thieves On Video
  • L.A. County Settles Olin Sheriff vs. Bike Death For $11.75M (Biking in L.A., Patch)
  • 80-Story Tower Planned For Bunker Hill (LAT)
  • Claremont Is Retooling Foothill Blvd (SGV Tribune)
  • OC’s Placentia Approves Metrolink-Adjacent Development (Urbanize)
  • How To Build A Granny Flat In L.A. (Curbed)
  • Glendale Making Installing Speed Humps Easier (Glendale News-Press)
  • DTLA Broadway Streetscape To Get Permanent Upgrade (Urbanize)
  • App Turns Quiet Encino Hill Street Into Mayhem (LAT)
  • Trump Loophole Allows For Deadly Diesel Trucks (LAT)

