Today’s Headlines

Metro Board To Vote On Design Contract For DTLA River Bike Path (The Source)

Fashion District Walkability Improvements Completed (Urbanize)

Santa Monica Planning Dutch-Style Protected Intersection (SM Lookout)

W. Santa Ana Branch Represents Investment in Southeast L.A. (Investing in Place)

Copper Theft Delays Metrolink Riverside Line (Daily News)

WeHo Councilmember Meister Is All For Transit, But… (WeHoVille)

Anti-Housing Measure S Foes Still Complaining (Curbed)

Permanent Supportive Housing Moving Forward in Lake View Terrace (Urbanize)

How L.A. County Is Spending To Curb Homelessness (KPCC)

LAT Continues Unbelievably Dire High-Speed Rail Coverage

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA