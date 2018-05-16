Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Board To Vote On Design Contract For DTLA River Bike Path (The Source)
  • Fashion District Walkability Improvements Completed (Urbanize)
  • Santa Monica Planning Dutch-Style Protected Intersection (SM Lookout)
  • W. Santa Ana Branch Represents Investment in Southeast L.A. (Investing in Place)
  • Copper Theft Delays Metrolink Riverside Line (Daily News)
  • WeHo Councilmember Meister Is All For Transit, But… (WeHoVille)
  • Anti-Housing Measure S Foes Still Complaining (Curbed)
  • Permanent Supportive Housing Moving Forward in Lake View Terrace (Urbanize)
  • How L.A. County Is Spending To Curb Homelessness (KPCC)
  • LAT Continues Unbelievably Dire High-Speed Rail Coverage

