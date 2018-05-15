Today’s Headlines

  • Ride Of Silence Comes To SFV Tomorrow (Daily News)
  • Study: Fatal Ped Crashes Related To SUVs (KPCC)
  • Ground Broken For Mulit-Modal River Bridge In Los Feliz (Urbanize, KPCC)
  • Indoor Air Pollution Bad Near Freeways (Daily News)
  • Carnage: Woman Killed In Car Crash On 2 Freeway In Glendale (News Press)
  • Downey Hosts Meeting On West Santa Ana Branch Rail (Downey Patriot)
  • Rising Costs Threaten HHH Housing Homeless Efforts (LAT)
  • New State Bill Could Fund Affordable Transit-Oriented Development (Curbed)
  • How Gubernatorial Candidates Would Address State Housing Crisis (LAT)
  • Putting Teeth In Cities’ RHNA Housing Targets (Lisa Schweitzer)
  • Farewell To A Great Colleague: Santa Monica Next Editor Jason Islas

