Today’s Headlines
- Woman Removed From Metro Train Found Not Guilty (ABC)
- West Hollywood Committed To Accelerating Light Rail (Curbed)
…Metro Budget Includes Starting Study For WeHo Rail in 2019 (Red Line Reader)
- Big Changes Planned For DTLA DASH Routes (Downtown News)
- La Verne Creating Its First Active Transportation Plan (SGV Tribune)
- L.A. Plans Rules For Housing Near Freeways (Curbed)
- El Monte Cyclists Can Use Transit Free This Week (SGV Tribune)
- Venice Group Sues LA Over Laws To Build Homeless Housing (LAT)
- Some Koreatown Groups Oppose K-Town Homeless Shelter (LAT)
- List Of Sites L.A. Is Planning Shelters (Curbed)
