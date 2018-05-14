Today’s Headlines

  • Woman Removed From Metro Train Found Not Guilty (ABC)
  • West Hollywood Committed To Accelerating Light Rail (Curbed)
    …Metro Budget Includes Starting Study For WeHo Rail in 2019 (Red Line Reader)
  • Big Changes Planned For DTLA DASH Routes (Downtown News)
  • La Verne Creating Its First Active Transportation Plan (SGV Tribune)
  • L.A. Plans Rules For Housing Near Freeways (Curbed)
  • El Monte Cyclists Can Use Transit Free This Week (SGV Tribune)
  • Venice Group Sues LA Over Laws To Build Homeless Housing (LAT)
  • Some Koreatown Groups Oppose K-Town Homeless Shelter (LAT)
  • List Of Sites L.A. Is Planning Shelters (Curbed)

