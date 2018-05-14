Today’s Headlines

Woman Removed From Metro Train Found Not Guilty (ABC)

West Hollywood Committed To Accelerating Light Rail (Curbed)

…Metro Budget Includes Starting Study For WeHo Rail in 2019 (Red Line Reader)

Big Changes Planned For DTLA DASH Routes (Downtown News)

La Verne Creating Its First Active Transportation Plan (SGV Tribune)

L.A. Plans Rules For Housing Near Freeways (Curbed)

El Monte Cyclists Can Use Transit Free This Week (SGV Tribune)

Venice Group Sues LA Over Laws To Build Homeless Housing (LAT)

Some Koreatown Groups Oppose K-Town Homeless Shelter (LAT)

List Of Sites L.A. Is Planning Shelters (Curbed)

