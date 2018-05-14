This Week In Livable Streets

It’s bike week – including bike to work day, handlebar happy hour, #CrashCityHall, Blessing of the Bikes, Bike Night at Union Station and much more! There will also be Metro committee meetings, LANI’s community forum, Halfway There celebrations for the Regional Connector, Bike the Vote, and more.



Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.