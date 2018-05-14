This Week In Livable Streets
It’s bike week – including bike to work day, handlebar happy hour, #CrashCityHall, Blessing of the Bikes, Bike Night at Union Station and much more! There will also be Metro committee meetings, LANI’s community forum, Halfway There celebrations for the Regional Connector, Bike the Vote, and more.
- All Week: Bike Week – see various calendars of events via LACBC, Biking in L.A., BikeSGV, C.I.C.L.E., Santa Monica Spoke, Metro or Metro Bike Share websites. Ride free all week on Metrolink and on El Monte shuttles.
- Tuesday 5/15 – Good Samaritan Hospital will host its annual Blessing of the Bikes starting at 8 a.m. at 616 Witmer Street in Central City West. Details at Good Sam website. Eastside Bike Club will host a feeder ride from Union Station.
- Wednesday 5/16 – The Hammer Museum presents “Decarbonizing Transportation: Mobility in Los Angeles” a panel discussion with representatives from Multicultural Communities for Mobility, CicLAvia, UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies, and LADOT. The free event will take place at the Hammer Museum at 10899 Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood. Details and reservations at Hammer website.
- Wednesday 5/16 – The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition hosts the annual Ride of Silence to remember injured and fallen cyclists. The ride departs at 6:15 p.m. from the North Hollywood Metro Red/Orange Line Station. Details at Facebook event.
- Wednesday 5/16 – Bike the Vote L.A. will host its 2018 Primary Ballot Party from 6-8:30 p.m. at Highland Park Brewery at 1220 N. Spring Street in Chinatown. Details at Facebook event.
- Wednesday 5/16 and Thursday 5/17 – Metro will host committee meetings – full schedule at Metro meeting website.
- Thursday 5/17 – Celebrate Bike to Work Day via various pit stops in L.A. County. See LACBC, Metro Bike Share or Facebook event for details. The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition will host a handlebar happy hour celebration that evening from 6-8 p.m. at Gulp in the Fig at 7th shopping center in downtown Los Angeles.
- Thursday 5/17 – Los Angeles Neighborhood Initiative (LANI) will host its 16th Annual Community Forum from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the California Endowment Center for Healthy Communities at 1000 N. Alameda Street in downtown Los Angeles. Metro Deputy CEO Stephanie Wiggins will be the keynote speaker. Workshop topics include Measures H and HHH to address homelessness, Prop 68, Metro On the Move program, and community-based approaches to healthier lifestyles. Register for the free event via LANI website.
- Thursday 5/17 – Metro will host three First/Last Mile Workshops for Inglewood connections to the Crenshaw/LAX light rail line. The first will take place Thursday from 4:30-6 p.m. at the US Veterans Cafeteria at 733 Hindry Avenue. Event details at Metro’s The Source.
- Friday 5/18 – Biking in L.A.’s Ted Rogers is fed up and will be Crashing City Hall this Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. He’s inviting a cadre of angry cyclists to join him in pressing Los Angeles to do more to making bicycling safe. Event details at Biking in L.A. or Facebook event.
- Friday 5/18 – Metro will host Bike Night at Union Station from 6-9 p.m. Details at Facebook event or Metro website.
- Saturday 5/19 – Metro will celebrate the halfway point for construction on the DTLA Regional Connector subway. Free festivities take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum plaza on First Street at Central Avenue in Little Tokyo. Event details at Facebook event or Metro’s The Source.
