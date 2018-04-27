Which Southern California Projects Will Get CA Transpo Funding Announced Yesterday

Yesterday there was a flurry of state announcements regarding transportation project funding, primarily from the S.B. 1 gas tax revenue. There are funds for numerous Southern California projects, including bus, rail, BRT, streets, highways, goods movement, and more. See below for a full listing of all funded projects in the Southern California region.

Other than the transit capital grants, most of yesterday’s announcements were staff recommendations which need final approval from the state transportation commission (CTC) next month.

Metro is reporting that the agency is slated to receive $1.792 billion in competitive S.B. 1 grants: 26 percent of the funds awarded statewide.

The funding comes at an important time for several L.A. County projects that have significant funding from Measure R and/or Measure M sales tax dollars, but are not quite fully funded. California is stepping up at a time when federal transportation funding is favoring neither transit nor blue states.

One important example is the Foothill Gold Line extension 2B from Glendora to Montclair. The $1.5 billion light rail project already broke ground, but still needed about $279 million to be fully funded. The Gold Line extension received $300 million from California; this keeps the project on track to award its primary design-build contract later this year.

California is in a hurry to spend S.B. 1 monies expediently, because a Republican effort to repeal the gas tax is expected to qualify for the November ballot.

The full list of Southern California projects is below, listed in the four separate funding categories. Note that projects are listed in alphabetical order by county. The six counties in the Southern California Association of Governments are included: Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura.

Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (full 2018 statewide list – for what it’s worth, TIRCP is funded by both S.B. 1 and cap-and-trade)

$28.6 million to Anaheim Transportation Network (ATN) – for 40 electric buses to double service levels on up to 8 routes, add 2 new routes and new circulator.

$13.2 million to Antelope Valley Transit Authority (AVTA) and Long Beach Transit (LBT) – for 7 AVTA electric buses and charging infrastructure, and for 5 electric buses for LBT. AVTA to be fully electric by 2019.

$36.1 million to Los Angeles (LADOT) – for 112 electric buses to increase frequency of all existing DASH routes and add 4 new routes.

$3.05 million to Santa Monica (Big Blue Bus) – for 10 electric vehicles to add new express service and increase ridership on route 7 Santa Monica to DTLA

$330.2 million to Metro (plus $758.3 million in later years) – for Foothill Gold Line extension to Montclair, East San Fernando Valley Transit Corridor, West Santa Ana Branch Light Rail, Green Line extension to Torrance, North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit, Vermont Transit Corridor Project, and regional network integration with Metrolink, Amtrak, and additional transit services.

$40.4 million to Los Angeles San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency (LOSSAN) – for improving Amtrak Pacific Surfliner capacity including signal optimization, more robust capital maintenance, and new right of way fencing.

$147.9 million to Los Angeles San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency (LOSSAN) – for improvements from L.A. S.L.O. to increase Pacific Surfliner

service to Santa Barbara from five to six round trips, and to San Luis Obispo from two to three round trips.

service to Santa Barbara from five to six round trips, and to San Luis Obispo from two to three round trips. $30 million to San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) – to develop a Zero Emission Multiple Unit (ZEMU) train set that would operate on the Redlands Passenger Rail Corridor, along with conversion of Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) rail vehicles used in the Redlands Passenger Rail service.

$763,7 million to Metrolink (plus $112 million in later years) – for Union Station run-through tracks and for 30-minute frequency service on multiple Metrolink corridors in the L.A. Basin.

Local Partnership Competitive Program (full 2018 statewide list)

$7 million to the city of Claremont – for Foothill Boulevard Master Plan green streets improvements

$80 million to Metro – for Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit improvements

$5 million to Metro – for La Cañada Flintridge freeway soundwalls

$8.9 million to the city of Santa Clarita – for Vista Canyon Metrolink Station

$6.8 million to Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) for signal synchronization

$15 million to Riverside County Transportation Commission – for Route 15 Railroad Canyon Road Interchange

$3.7 million to the counties of Riverside and San Bernardino – for Calimesa and Yucaipa County Line Road transportation corridor

$1.7 million to the city of Hesperia – for Ranchero Road widening

$1.7 million to the city of Highland – for 3rd Street/5th Street corridor improvements

$2.3 million to the city of Rialto – for Alder Avenue/Randall Avenue roadway improvements

$4.45 million to the city of Apple Valley – for Route 18 West End widening, phase 1 – Apple Valley Road realignment

$17 million to San Bernardino County Transportation Authority – for Redlands passenger rail

Solutions for Congested Corridors Program (full 2018 statewide list)

$150 million to Metro – for Crenshaw/LAX rail Airport Metro Connector 96th Street Station

$19.9 million to Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) for 55 Freeway corridor improvements

$65 million to San Bernardino County Transportation Authority – for Redlands Passenger Rail

Trade Corridor Enhancement Program (full 2018 statewide list)

$6 million to Metro – for Southern Terminus Gap Closure rail

$21.6 million to Metro – for Terminal Island Railyard enhancements

$14 million to Metro – for Pier G & J double track

$49 million to Metro – for Montebello Boulevard grade separation

$29 million to Metro – for Turnbull Canyon Road grade separation

$9 million to Metro – for Rosecrans/Marquardt grade crossing

$32 million to Metro – for 605/91 interchange improvement: Gateway Cities Freight Crossroads Project

$247 million to Metro – for 5 Freeway chokepoint relief

$44 million to Metro – for 71 Freeway conversion

$22 million to Metro – for 57/60 confluence chokepoint relief program

$65.7 million to Caltrans and the city of Brea – for 57 Freeway / Lambert Road interchange improvement

$16.8 million to the city of Moreno Valley – for Route 60 Truck Safety and Efficiency, Phase 1A

$24.3 million to San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) and Caltrans – for Route 395 widening from 18 Freeway to Chamberlaine Way

$117,8 million to Caltrans and San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) – for Route 10 Corridor Express Lanes

$60 million to Caltrans and the city of Rancho Cucamonga – for Etiwanda Avenue grade separation

$68.6 million to Caltrans – for Rt 34 / Rice Avenue Grade Separation in Oxnard

SBLA San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”