Today’s Headlines

Cyclist Traffic Deaths Have Tripled This Year (Daily News)

…Hit-and-Runs Up Nationally (Bicycling in L.A.)

…Hit-and-Runs Up Nationally (Bicycling in L.A.) 210 Freeway Truck Crash Shifts Gold Line Service to Bus Bridge (KPCC)

Hollywood/Vine To Get Diagonal Ped Scramble Crosswalks (Curbed)

How To Use BlueLA Electric Car-Share (Curbed)

Costa Hawkins Repeal Not Enough To Solve Housing Affordability (LukeSpeaks)

Former Library Site Near USC Could Get Mixed-Use (Urbanize)

Metro Weighs Expansion Of Homeless Hygiene Efforts (KPCC, Curbed)

Los Feliz Triangle Median Could Get Homeless Deterrent Design (LAT)

New Renderings For Elysian Valley River Bridge (Curbed, Urbanize)

L.A. Focus On Urban Design, Not Just Urban Planning (Planetizen)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA