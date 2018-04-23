Today’s Headlines
- Steve Lopez On L.A.’s Working Class Bicyclists (LAT)
- Garcetti Scaling Back Vision Zero Budget Commitment (Curbed)
- Thousands Flocked To CicLAvia Heart of the Foothills (SGV Tribune)
- Metro Seeks Input On Sepulveda Pass Transit Corridor (Curbed, The Source)
- BlueLA Electric Vehicle Car-Share Arrives Downtown (Downtown News)
- Uber, Lyft Add To WeHo Traffic (WeHoVille)
- Sites Named For Possible L.A. Temporary Homeless Shelters (Urbanize)
- Climate Change Will Make Drought-Flood Cycle More Volatile (LAT)
