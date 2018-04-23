Today’s Headlines

Steve Lopez On L.A.’s Working Class Bicyclists (LAT)

Garcetti Scaling Back Vision Zero Budget Commitment (Curbed)

Thousands Flocked To CicLAvia Heart of the Foothills (SGV Tribune)

Metro Seeks Input On Sepulveda Pass Transit Corridor (Curbed, The Source)

BlueLA Electric Vehicle Car-Share Arrives Downtown (Downtown News)

Uber, Lyft Add To WeHo Traffic (WeHoVille)

Sites Named For Possible L.A. Temporary Homeless Shelters (Urbanize)

Climate Change Will Make Drought-Flood Cycle More Volatile (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA