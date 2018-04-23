Today’s Headlines

  • Steve Lopez On L.A.’s Working Class Bicyclists (LAT)
  • Garcetti Scaling Back Vision Zero Budget Commitment (Curbed)
  • Thousands Flocked To CicLAvia Heart of the Foothills (SGV Tribune)
  • Metro Seeks Input On Sepulveda Pass Transit Corridor (Curbed, The Source)
  • BlueLA Electric Vehicle Car-Share Arrives Downtown (Downtown News)
  • Uber, Lyft Add To WeHo Traffic (WeHoVille)
  • Sites Named For Possible L.A. Temporary Homeless Shelters (Urbanize)
  • Climate Change Will Make Drought-Flood Cycle More Volatile (LAT)

  • Matt

    Great article by Steve Lopez in the LA Times. He hit on a lot of major themes – homelessness, crime, street vending, small business and bicycling in a relatively concise column.