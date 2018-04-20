Today’s Headlines
- KCRW Talks With Streetsblog L.A. About Recent Hit-and-Run Deaths
- Garcetti Budget Proposes To Repair Streets, Make Them Safer (LAT)
- FAQ: What Is Vision Zero? (KPCC)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Homeless Man In Venice Hit-and-Run (Daily News)
- Pico Rivera To Launch ofo Dockless Bike-Share Next Week (SGV Tribune)
- Mixed-Use Tower Planned On Spring In Chinatown (Curbed, Urbanize)
- Man Struck, Injured By Metrolink Train In Burbank (Daily News)
- Don Shoup Puts Out Another Book About Parking (UCLA)
- Tomorrow-Saturday Is Councilmember Bob Blumenfield’s Community Bike Ride (CiclaValley)
- Sunday is CicLAvia – Heart of the Foothills through San Dimas, La Verne, Pomona, Claremont
…The Militant Angeleno‘s Always Excellent Guide To Key Sites On the Route
…Five Things To Know About Sunday’s CicLAvia (SGV Tribune)
…Ride Metro Bus/Rail Free All Day On Earth Day (The Source)
…Getting There: A ~7-Mile Ride Slightly Uphill From Gold Line APU/Citrus Station (Google Maps)
…Feeder Ride From Stan’s Bike Shop In Azusa (Facebook event)
…CicLAvia Will Operate Shuttle – For People and Bikes – To/From Gold Line APU/Citrus (Twitter)
…Metrolink San Bernardino Line Regular Trains Depart Union Station 9 a.m., 10:10 a.m., 12:10 p.m.
…Metrolink’s Extra CicLAvia Train, Depart Union Station 9:30 a.m. (The Source, 4/22 timetable)
