Today’s Headlines

City OKs Six Vision Zero Street Makeovers (Curbed)

Photos Of Regional Connector DTLA Subway Construction (The Source)

DTLA Reagan Building Removes Some Eyesore Barricades (Downtown News)

Carnage: Suspected DUI Driver Kills Three In Huntington Beach (KTLA)

WeHo Took Santa Monica Blvd From Disaster To Model Main Street (WeHoVille)

EPA Poised To Scrap Fuel Economy Targets (LAT)

Streetsblog L.A. is publishing lightly today, off Monday, back on Tuesday

