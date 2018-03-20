Today’s Headlines

  • Metro West Santa Ana Branch Line Could Pass Through Arts District (Downtown News)
    …How the WSAB Line Should Connect To DTLA (Urbanize)
  • MyFigueroa Showing Progress, Expecting April Completion (MailChimp)
  • The Backlash Against CSUN LimeBike Bike-Share (Daily News)
  • New Traffic Signal Planned For Ave 26/Humboldt In Lincoln Hts (Eastsider)
  • Housing And Market Planned For 94th/Broadway South L.A. Site (Urbanize)
  • 8-Story Market Housing Planned Near LB Blue Line (Urbanize)

