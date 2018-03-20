Streetsblog L.A.’s 10th Birthday Celebration Logistics: Schedule, Transportation, Parking

Tomorrow is the big day! Streetsblog L.A. will be celebrating ten (ten!) great years! There are a few tickets left – purchase via eventbrite.

WHERE:

The event takes place at El Paseo Inn, located at 11 Olvera Street. It is inside Olvera Street at El Pueblo, right across from Union Station in downtown L.A.

HOW TO GET THERE:

The site is very convenient for those riding Metro. Take the Red, Purple, or Gold Line to Union Station; find schedules via the Metro website and trip-planner. Exit Union Station on the Alameda Street side. Walk west across Alameda, continue up to the plaza, then turn right into Olvera Street and El Paseo Inn will be on your right.

WHEN:

6 p.m. – Doors Open

6:30 p.m. – Dinner Begins

around 7:15 p.m. – Program Begins

WEATHER FORECAST:

L.A. is expecting the biggest rainstorms of the year to roll through in our honor. Current forecasts call for heavy rain during the day both Wednesday and Thursday, but with a lull expected early Wednesday evening, right around the time of the dinner celebration. Expect rain, or at least cloudy skies.

PARKING – BICYCLES:

Metro’s Union Station Bike Hub is providing free bicycle parking, though cyclists who are not already members of Bike Hub need to register – either online in advance, or on-site from 6 to 6:3o p.m. Registration uses a promotional code available only to folks who are registered for the dinner event. The promotion includes a free short-term membership (expiring April 30) to all Metro Bike Hubs. If you need bike parking and you haven’t received your promo code, email joe[at]streetsblog.org

Metro Bike Hub staff will be on hand from 6 to 6:30 p.m. to support in-person registration, to help park, and to provide brief tours of the Bike Hub site. Metro Bike Hub is will be giving away prizes for folks who check in prior to the Streetsblog dinner: win a Freitag Chuck Pouch ($42 value) or a Niterider Mako 250 headlight and CherryBomb 80 tail light set ($35 value).

PARKING – CARS:

There are five paid parking lots serving El Pueblo/Olvera Street and some street parking nearby, especially to the north.

Find full details on locations and prices at the Olvera Street parking website. Streetsblog L.A. is not providing free parking for the dinner celebration.