Today’s Headlines
- L.A. Pedestrian Deaths Up, Overall Traffic Deaths Down (LAT)
- Metro’s Regional Connection Construction Is Exciting (Curbed)
- L.A.’s Vision Zero Initiative Turns Two (Biking in L.A.)
…L.A. Vision Zero Releases New 2018 Action Plan (@VisionZeroLA Twitter)
- Reimagining Ventura Boulevard (CiclaValley)
- L.A. River Ped/Bike Bridge To Connect Neighborhoods (KCRW)
- L.A. County Not Doing Enough To Protect People Near Oil Wells (KPCC)
