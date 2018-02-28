Today’s Headlines

L.A. Pedestrian Deaths Up, Overall Traffic Deaths Down (LAT)

Metro’s Regional Connection Construction Is Exciting (Curbed)

L.A.’s Vision Zero Initiative Turns Two (Biking in L.A.)

…L.A. Vision Zero Releases New 2018 Action Plan (@VisionZeroLA Twitter)

…L.A. Vision Zero Releases New 2018 Action Plan (@VisionZeroLA Twitter) Reimagining Ventura Boulevard (CiclaValley)

L.A. River Ped/Bike Bridge To Connect Neighborhoods (KCRW)

L.A. County Not Doing Enough To Protect People Near Oil Wells (KPCC)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA