Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. Pedestrian Deaths Up, Overall Traffic Deaths Down (LAT)
  • Metro’s Regional Connection Construction Is Exciting (Curbed)
  • L.A.’s Vision Zero Initiative Turns Two (Biking in L.A.)
    …L.A. Vision Zero Releases New 2018 Action Plan (@VisionZeroLA Twitter)
  • Reimagining Ventura Boulevard (CiclaValley)
  • L.A. River Ped/Bike Bridge To Connect Neighborhoods (KCRW)
  • L.A. County Not Doing Enough To Protect People Near Oil Wells (KPCC)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA