LADOT Installs New Flashing Signage At Deadly Venice Crosswalk

New flashing pedestrian signage installed on Pacific Avenue in Venice. All photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
New flashing pedestrian signage installed on Pacific Avenue in Venice. All photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

In mid-February, the city of Los Angeles Transportation Department (LADOT) installed new flashing signage at a dangerous Venice crosswalk. The crosswalk is located at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Sunset Avenue.

In October 2017, Damon Shear was killed at the site. He was walking legally in the crosswalk, when a speeding driver swerved around to pass to the right of a stopped car, then crashed into Shear sending his body flying 30 feet.

LADOT had already planned safety improvements at the site. According to LADOT spokesperson Oliver Hou, the department received a federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) grant to install “a few dozen” Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacons (RRFBs). Then the inventor of the RRFB patented the design, leading the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to rescind its prior interim approval of RRFB use. FHWA pushes to standardize U.S. streets, so they do not support specific patented traffic control devices.

This has led LADOT to test out alternative pedestrian safety treatments that are supported by FHWA. The Venice crosswalk’s flashing LED pedestrian crossing sign is one of two alternatives the department is currently looking to use to substitute for the planned RRFBs.

Streetsblog visited the Venice crosswalk site last week.

The crosswalk’s flashing LEDs are activated by pressing the button.

Pedestrians push the button to activate the flashing signage
Pedestrians push the button to activate the flashing signage
IMG_6308
The flashing sign is powered by a solar panel at the top
IMG_6297
View of pedestrian crossing Pacific Avenue at Sunset Avenue

LADOT will also be evaluating another similar FHWA-approved flashing pedestrian signage design.

Via a council motion heard at Transportation Committee on February 14, L.A. City Councilmember Mike Bonin has pushed for the city to resolve the design issues and to move forward with pedestrian safety device installation. Hou reports that LADOT will be modifying specifications to shift their planned RRFBs to an alternative design in order to use the grant funding to install these safety improvements “sometime in 2018.”

 

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

In response to recent traffic deaths, LADOT plans to improve Temple Street, potentially adding new bike lanes and crosswalk enhancements. Image via LADOT

Vision Zero Safety Improvements Planned For Temple Street

By Joe Linton |
Last Wednesday, the city of Los Angeles Vision Zero team held a workshop for public input on planned safety upgrades for Temple Street. At the workshop, the city Transportation Department (LADOT) shared potential plans for Temple, and received public input. The proposed improvements would cover 2.3 miles of Temple Street, from Beverly Boulevard to Beaudry […]

LADOT: Good at Increasing Speed Limits, Bad at Installing Crosswalks

By Damien Newton |
An article in yesterday’s City Watch perfectly illustrates exactly what is wrong with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.  It seems the Department is nigh powerless to install pedestrian safety amenities, even when the funding is available, but can move with swiftness and dedication when it comes to raising speed limits. The City Watch article […]