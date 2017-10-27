L.A. Times, LAPD Misleading on Awful Car Crash Killing Venice Pedestrian

The pedestrian "walked into traffic" - screenshot of L.A. Times
The pedestrian "walked into traffic" - screenshot of L.A. Times

On Wednesday this week, Damon Shear was killed walking across Pacific Avenue in Venice. He was in a marked crosswalk where he was hit by a car, and according to an account at Yo Venice, “The driver was going fast enough that the pedestrian flew 30 feet.”

According to friend of the blog Sean Meredith:

The man [Damon Shear] was crossing at a crosswalk on busy Pacific Ave. One witness who gave her account to police was a woman driving southbound who was stopped to allow him to cross, a northbound car was also stopped to allow him to cross. Then as he crossed a northbound car swerved around the stopped car into another lane and hit the man.

A Facebook posting by L.A. City Councilmember Mike Bonin confirms:

By all accounts, Mr. Shear was crossing the street legally, with a reasonable expectation of safety. A motorist stopped his or her vehicle at the crosswalk, as is required by law. A second motorist, apparently impatient with the driver obeying the law, sped around and passed the stopped vehicle, hitting the victim at a high rate of speed. Despite initial reports, the Mr. Shear did not “walk into traffic.” Apparently, a motorist broke the law and hit the victim. The case is being referred to the office of the Los Angeles County District Attorney. Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Shear.

The first report SBLA saw came from the Los Angeles Times, which states:

The man was killed after he “walked into traffic” along Pacific Avenue near Paloma Court at about 10 a.m., said Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Is this really what Angelenos can expect from the paper of record and the city’s law enforcement agency? A pedestrian legally in a crosswalk – hit by a driver, who at a minimum, violated CVC 21951 which prohibits drivers from overtaking cars stopped at crosswalks… And the LAPD says, and the Times prints, he “walked into traffic.”

Sad.

Bonin further elaborated on plans to make that crosswalk safer:

The intersection has been the scene of serious collisions previously, and in recent years the City of Los Angeles has increased LAPD presence there to target unsafe driving behaviors around this intersection, and LADOT has installed “paddles” in the crosswalk to alert drivers to the presence of pedestrians crossing, and has updated markings approaching the crosswalk so they are more visible.

Additionally, to help pedestrians cross more safely, the City applied for and Caltrans awarded federal money to add flashing beacons and ADA-compliant access ramps at the intersection — but Caltrans has yet to actually give the money to LADOT. (The money is part of a master grant for several dozen intersections citywide, many with extensive federal requirements, including environmental clearances and additional levels of review, and Caltrans will not award the money until it has reviewed, approved and cleared all 36 projects.)

The red tape of federal and state grants is one of the many reasons I have fought so aggressively to fully fund the Los Angeles “Vision Zero” program — which seeks to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries due to traffic collisions by providing local, easily accessible funds that can be quickly spent on safety improvements such as crosswalks with flashing beacons, scramble crosswalks, pedestrian-activated signals, curb bulb-outs, median island safe harbors, Safe Routes to School, and much more. More than 250 people die of traffic collisions in Los Angeles every year — one of the highest fatality rates for a major urban area in the United States. We secured $27 million for Vision Zero in this year’s budget, and I am pushing LADOT to use the funds to expedite approved projects and front-fund projects that have been awarded but not yet received outside funding. We must end the scourge of fatalities on our streets, and we cannot rest until we do.

It is urgent to get the flashing beacon installed.

But what would be better here is the these-days much-maligned road diet. The street is four lanes wide, with two lanes in each direction. The set-up creates a blind spot, where drivers and pedestrians cannot see behind stopped cars. In addition, the road diet would allow for responsible law-abiding drivers to set the tone for the street – to slow down speeding scofflaws.

With so much westside venom directed at Councilmember Bonin, Vision Zero, and road diets, it is unlikely that, even with a tragic killing, the city will do the right thing and reduce lanes on Pacific Avenue.

  • D Man

    Any road diet first requires an evaluation as to the effect of that road diet on that particular street. This is what the USDOT and LADOT both recommend. Not sure why that is so hard for the road diet activists to understand. Considering that the LADOT in 2014 said that this crosswalk was not sufficient for this street, it seems a road diet is a drastic measure and that a less drastic measure should first be implemented to determine if that sufficiently solves the safety issue for this particular street.

  • Derek Hofmann

    The speed limit in this area is 30 mph. If the driver hit the pedestrian “at a high rate of speed” then the driver was probably speeding.

    Does this road get enough traffic to justify two lanes in each direction? If not, let’s turn it into a nice boulevard with a landscaped median (with trees to give drivers the illusion of speed and give them something better to hit than pedestrians), wider sidewalks, and bike lanes.

  • Jason

    Not sure what you find so hard to understand about the fact that streets are not just for facilitating the movement of cars. USDOT standards are for freeways. Other DOTs copied freeway standards and tried to apply them to local streets. The result is carnage.

  • Oren

    Your comment is as callous as Republicans saying “let’s not politicize this mass murder by talking about gun control”. A person was KILLED by a car. That’s why it’s so “hard for the road diet activists to understand” your casual dismissal of the rights of people not to die because you desire “an evaluation as to the effect of that road diet”. How about the effect of the current design of the road? Do you need a study to determine if people are dying?

  • D Man

    No, but you need a study to determine why people are dying and the various ways to prevent it from happening. If, as the LADOT said in 2014, the cross walk can be implemented in a way that prevents traffic injuries/fatalities, without the need for a road diet, which adversely affects other people, then that is what they should have to do. You are making a conclusory argument without first determining if it is the correct conclusion.

  • D Man

    The USDOT and LADOT standards for road diets both state that each proposed road diet should be analyzed based on that specific road and that road diets are not right for all roads.

  • D Man

    Yes, it is main road (only road) through this area. In 2014 LADOT said this crosswalk wasn’t suitable for this street and recommended adding lights. Bonin didn’t act quickly and another life was lost…just like on Vista Del Mar. The first step is to heed the recommendations of the engineers at LADOT and install crosswalks that are engineered for the street they are on.

  • Derek Hofmann

    Only road? Main Street is a block east of Pacific.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Interview with Luke Klipp of Jaydancing

By Joe Linton |
For as long as I can remember, Streetsblog Los Angeles has been lamenting the L.A. Police Department’s targeted ticketing of pedestrians. LAPD “jaywalking” enforcement occurs mostly in downtown Los Angeles, but also outside various central Los Angeles Metro rail stations. I am excited that Los Angeles City Councilmembers Mike Bonin and Jose Huizar recently introduced […]

Win Your Holiday Arguments: Jaywalking

By Damien Newton |
(Stealing an idea from Salon, Streetsblog Los Angeles is here to help you win arguments with the beloved Car Culture Warriors in your life this holiday season. We’ll have at least two more parts in this series. – DN) Recently, the Los Angeles Times reported on a “jaywalking crackdown” underway in Downtown Los Angeles. Pedestrians […]

Cities Try Other Crosswalk Safety Plans

By Damien Newton |
Santa Monica Also Uses Ped. Decoys USA Today reports on what other cities are doing to try and improve pedestrian safety, particularly in crosswalks. Below is the list of some of the innovative plans that are being tried throughout the country. Can you guess which one wasn’t mentioned as part of the article? In Portland, […]