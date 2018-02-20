SGV Connect #15 – Monterey Park Leaps Forward for Protected Bike Lanes

Monterey Park is a fairly-hilly suburban city in the San Gabriel Valley. It is about seven miles east of downtown Los Angeles. The city boasts a population of 60 thousand people and will soon also be home to a protected bike lane for 1.6 miles on Monterey Pass Road as part of a complete street project. SGV Connect discusses the welcome project in the podcast, but for more details, also check out Joe Linton’s SBLA coverage from January.

Today SGV Connect speaks with Thomas Wong, a resident and activist in Monterey Park who served on the city’s environmental commission and currently sits on the board of the San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District. The discussion covers the Monterey Pass complete street project, other bicycle and pedestrian planning, what the city might do with Metro funds from the 710 corridor congestion alleviation plan, and the state of transit in the city of Monterey Park.

This episode marks the first in a series that takes a deeper look into individual cities of the San Gabriel Valley. A second edition will be coming in early March.

