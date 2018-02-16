Today’s Headlines

Metro Considering Partial Shutdowns Of Parts Of Blue Line For Construction (Urbanize)

…More Agency Info On Blue Line Rehab “The New Blue” (The Source) Metro Celebrates 25 Years As An Agency (The Source)

Study: Half Of Air Pollution Not From Cars (LAT)

Carnage: Palmdale Crash Leaves One Dead (Daily News)

Mariachis, Tenants Reach Resolution In Boyle Heights Rent Hike Case (KPCC)

Gold Line Construction Authority Picks Construction Firms (SGV Tribune)

How Advocate Jessica Meaney Gets Around L.A. (Curbed)

The Cargo-Kid-Conundrum: To Bakfiets or not to Bakfiets (L.A. Bike Dad)

Bird Scooter-Share Firm Settles Santa Monica Lawsuit (LAT)

Peter Flax Lists the Stupidest Things Said About Bicyclists (Cycling Tips)

Streetsblog L.A. is off Presidents Day and back on Tuesday

