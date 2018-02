Today’s Headlines

LAT On L.A. Public Works Plan To Inspect/Maintain Bikeways

L.A. Has World’s Worst Car Traffic Congestion (ABC7)

City Sidewalks May Not Be Ready For the 2028 Olympics (Daily Breeze)

Carnage: Two Trapped and Seriously Injured In Malibu PCH Crash (KPCC)

Bike Rider Killed In Expo Line Crash In South L.A. (Biking in L.A.)

Instead Of Anti-Bike Stop Signs, Close Rose Bowl Car Lanes (SGV Tribune)

WeHoCan Help Homeless By Building Homes And Raising Wages (WeHoVille)

Temporary Olvera Street Homeless Shelter Approved By Committee (KPCC)

OC Judge Halts Clearing Of OC Homeless Encampment (KPCC)

Metro Wilshire Subway Keeps Getting Sued (Los Angelist YouTube)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA