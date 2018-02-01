Today’s Headlines
- L.A. Homelessness Grew 75% In 6 Years (LAT)
- Transit Ridership Falling Because Angelenos Buying Cars (Curbed, SGV Tribune, KPCC)
- Excessive Parking Requirements Are Killing L.A. Bungalow Courts (Curbed)
- Man Convicted Of Sexual Assault for Serial Groping on Metro (LAT)
- Carnage: Man Killed In Motorcycle-Car Collision In Downey (Downey Patriot)
…Motorcyclist Killed In Venice/Glyndon Crash (@Positive_Palya Twitter)
…Former NBA Player And Wife Killed In Studio City Crash (ABC)
- Mid-Rise Mixed-Use Los Feliz Project Going To Plan Commission (Urbanize)
- Affordable Housing Planned For West L.A. Animal Shelter Site (Urbanize)
- Cyclist Pushing Back On Bike-Ban On Mariposa Street Bridge (LAT)
- The California Dream Is Dying, Unless Housing Is Built (Urbanize)
