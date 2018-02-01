Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. Homelessness Grew 75% In 6 Years (LAT)
  • Transit Ridership Falling Because Angelenos Buying Cars (Curbed, SGV Tribune, KPCC)
  • Excessive Parking Requirements Are Killing L.A. Bungalow Courts (Curbed)
  • Man Convicted Of Sexual Assault for Serial Groping on Metro (LAT)
  • Carnage: Man Killed In Motorcycle-Car Collision In Downey (Downey Patriot)
    …Motorcyclist Killed In Venice/Glyndon Crash (@Positive_Palya  Twitter)
    …Former NBA Player And Wife Killed In Studio City Crash (ABC)
  • Mid-Rise Mixed-Use Los Feliz Project Going To Plan Commission (Urbanize)
  • Affordable Housing Planned For West L.A. Animal Shelter Site (Urbanize)
  • Cyclist Pushing Back On Bike-Ban On Mariposa Street Bridge (LAT)
  • The California Dream Is Dying, Unless Housing Is Built (Urbanize)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

  • Ennnne

    Thanks for putting up that link for me yesterday. (I did a search under “Sahra” first but there didn’t seem to be a way to date-sort the results, and I didn’t see the piece I was looking for anywhere up high. I am on an older computer though. Maybe it isn’t loading right.) I am sorry to make more work for you.

    I am curious about something else now. What is the thinking behind closing the comments? Do you-all do it every day? I was wondering bc I was hoping to take down the comment I had in the wrong place, and put it in the place it ought to have gone … but both comment threads were closed. I am curious to know why. Thanks in advance! (This may be closed by the time I have time to get back here, but, I will definitely come back.)

  • sahra

    We normally don’t close the comments…in fact, I think we’ve only done it a handful of times in all these years. But on that particular article, the comments had devolved into a really unproductive and troubling shouting match between people who came to troll us and/or each other. We, myself included, welcome constructive feedback, critiques, different positions being staked out, etc. What was happening there was none of the above and not the kind of dialogue we want to support. Several awful comments even had to be deleted…something we don’t ever want to have to do.

    The comments closed on the headlines yesterday because Josef Bray-Ali, someone we’ve banned from our comments section four or five times now for his egregious trolling, suddenly reappeared and it seemed best to head that off at the pass.

    If you feel you’re not being heard and want to reach me directly about a story, my email is sahra[at]streetsblog[dot]org. I’m hoping to publish a follow-up story on the Red Line incident tomorrow (Monday, at the latest), so if you want to wait til then to post your thoughts, that’s fine, too. It is a bit harder to find our older stories with our facelift. Mine can always be found here: https://la.streetsblog.org/author/sahra/

    Best,

    sahra