Today’s Headlines

L.A. Homelessness Grew 75% In 6 Years (LAT)

Transit Ridership Falling Because Angelenos Buying Cars (Curbed, SGV Tribune, KPCC)

Excessive Parking Requirements Are Killing L.A. Bungalow Courts (Curbed)

Man Convicted Of Sexual Assault for Serial Groping on Metro (LAT)

Carnage: Man Killed In Motorcycle-Car Collision In Downey (Downey Patriot)

…Motorcyclist Killed In Venice/Glyndon Crash (@Positive_Palya Twitter)

…Former NBA Player And Wife Killed In Studio City Crash (ABC)

Affordable Housing Planned For West L.A. Animal Shelter Site (Urbanize)

Cyclist Pushing Back On Bike-Ban On Mariposa Street Bridge (LAT)

The California Dream Is Dying, Unless Housing Is Built (Urbanize)

