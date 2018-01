Today’s Headlines

Traffic Deaths Down, What Next For Vision Zero? (Daily News)

Bike Flash Mob Robs Convenience Store In Pico Union (NBC)

CA Awards $35M For Watts Transformative Climate Communities Grant (Curbed)

Carnage: Two Killed In Studio City Car Crash (Daily News)

…Man Killed Walking On 5 Freeway In East L.A. (Daily News)

…Man Killed Walking On 5 Freeway In East L.A. (Daily News) Councilmember O’Farrell Stripes New Crosswalk At Sunset/Mohawk (Facebook)

Pasadena Approves Alternative Transpo Projects For Canceled 710 Funds (Pasadena Now)

What Happened When Minneapolis Eased Parking Requirements (Nick Magrino)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA