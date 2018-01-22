This Week in Livable Streets
Metro board meeting, T-Committee, homeless count, South Pasadena ride, Bikerowave swap meet, Altadena complete streets, and more!
- Underway and continuing through Saturday, 1/27 – Long Beach Transit is hosting a series of meetings on its Systemwide Transit Analysis and Reassessment (STAR) Initiative that will re-organize bus service. Meeting details at Metro’s The Source.
- Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 1/23-25 – Volunteers are needed to conduct the 2018 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. Tuesday includes San Fernando, Santa Clarita, and San Gabriel Valleys. Wednesday includes South Bay, Harbor Cities, East and West Los Angeles County. Thursday includes Antelope Valley, Metro Los Angeles, and South Los Angeles County. Register at Greater L.A. Homeless Count.
- Tuesday 1/23 – The Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition hosts an Altadena Complete Streets Presentation from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Altadena Community Center at 730 E. Altadena Drive. Details at Facebook event.
- Wednesday 1/24 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet at 1 p.m. at City Hall, room 1010, at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main) in downtown L.A. The agenda includes car-share, the Taylor Yard bike-ped bridge, and more.
- Wednesday 1/24 – The L.A. City Bureau of Engineering hosts a community design workshop for the Taylor Yard G2 L.A. River park site. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Sonia Sotomayor Learning Academy at 2050 N. San Fernando Road in Glassell Park. Details at Facebook event.
- Thursday 1/25 – The Metro board will meet to vote on various items of agency business. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the third flood board room at One Gateway Plaza, right behind Union Station. On this week’s agenda are Boyle Heights joint development agreements with the East L.A. Community Corporation and Abode Communities for mixed-use projects at Mariachi Plaza and Cesar Chavez/Fickett. Full agenda and supporting materials at Metro’s meeting website.
- Thursday 1/25 – BikeSGV hosts South Pasadena #BikeThursdays a free leisurely monthly bike ride exploring South Pasadena’s bike-friendly business district. Gather at 5:30 p.m. at the Metro Gold Line South Pasadena Station at 905 Meridian Avenue. Details at Facebook event.
- Thursday 1/25 – Spitz restaurant hosts Rack ‘Em Up! a celebration of their recently installed bicycle corral. Get free munchies and discounted drinks from 7-11 p.m. at Spitz at 1725 Hillhurst Avenue in Los Feliz. Details at Facebook event.
- Sunday 1/28 – Bikerowave will host a swap meet, featuring bargains on all kinds of used bicycles, bike parts, and accessories including messenger bags, saddles, complete bicycles, and more. The swap meet will be from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by the regular Sunday shift where folks learn how to build, repair and maintain bicycles. The event takes place at Bikerowave at 12255 Venice Boulevard in Mar Vista. Details at Facebook event.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.