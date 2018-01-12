Today’s Headlines

  • 26 L.A. County Bicycling Deaths In 2017 (Curbed)
  • Metro Report: Claremont Metrolink Station On Path To Stay Open (SGV Tribune)
  • LADOT Painting Mar Vista Venice Blvd Bike Lanes Green Today (Bonin Facebook)
  • Carnage: Three Killed In Lancaster Car Crash (KTLA, LAT)
  • Security Pulls Woman From Metro 7th Street Station Tracks (JRS 1982 YouTube)
  • Cars Are Getting In the Way Of CA’s Climate Fight (Daily News)
  • West Hollywood Report Makes Case For Improving Fountain Avenue (WeHoVille)
  • Rent Control Expansion Bill Killed By State Assembly Committee (LAT)

SBLA will be off Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday – returning Tuesday.

