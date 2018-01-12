Today’s Headlines
- 26 L.A. County Bicycling Deaths In 2017 (Curbed)
- Metro Report: Claremont Metrolink Station On Path To Stay Open (SGV Tribune)
- LADOT Painting Mar Vista Venice Blvd Bike Lanes Green Today (Bonin Facebook)
- Carnage: Three Killed In Lancaster Car Crash (KTLA, LAT)
- Security Pulls Woman From Metro 7th Street Station Tracks (JRS 1982 YouTube)
- Cars Are Getting In the Way Of CA’s Climate Fight (Daily News)
- West Hollywood Report Makes Case For Improving Fountain Avenue (WeHoVille)
- Rent Control Expansion Bill Killed By State Assembly Committee (LAT)
SBLA will be off Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday – returning Tuesday.
