Empowerment Congress West Holds Town Hall on Expo/Crenshaw Development Saturday

A rendering of the proposed project at Expo/Crenshaw looking south along Crenshaw. Source: Metro
A rendering of the proposed project at Expo/Crenshaw looking south along Crenshaw. Source: Metro

This Saturday, the Empowerment Congress West Area Neighborhood Development Council will hold a town hall featuring a presentation from Metro on the mixed-use project proposed for the two lots at Exposition and Crenshaw.

The site map. The project will straddle Crenshaw Blvd. south of Exposition. Source: Metro
The site map. The project will straddle Crenshaw Blvd. south of Exposition. Source: Metro

The County and Metro will retain ownership of the lots but will lease them to the developer WIP-A, LLC (a subsidiary of Watt Companies), assuming that the final version of the project the developer has proposed proves satisfactory.

As currently proposed, the project will feature 492 residential units, 73 of which will be reserved for families earning under 50 percent of the area median income (families of four must earn $45,050 or less to qualify, but also earn a minimum in the neighborhood of $30,000 or approximately three times the proposed rent). The remaining 419 units will be market-rate.

The project will also feature 47,500 square feet of commercial and retail spaces, including restaurant spaces intended for locally-owned and -operated businesses, a grocery store, open plazas, a bike hub and car-share connections, a business incubator-type space, and community-serving spaces.

The project may be best remembered, however, for the way that the project’s renderings had not only transformed the intersection into a white livability mecca but gave no indication to those that would be arriving by rail that they were at a de facto gateway to a historic black community. [See that coverage here.]

The transformation of Crenshaw at Exposition - the gateway to a historic black neighborhood - apparently also includes the rapture of the entire black population... save one undoubtedly confused person in cargo shorts. Source: Metro
The original renderings envisioning the transformation of Crenshaw at Exposition featured the rapture of the entire black population… save one undoubtedly confused person in cargo shorts. Source: Metro

There is still room for community input on the project.

This past November, Metro approved a six-month interim Exclusive Negotiation Agreement (ENA) – rather than the standard 18-month ENA – with WIP-A, LLC. The interim ENA requires the developer to do intensive community engagement, work to build partnerships with local community organizations and stakeholders, and adjust their proposals to reflect the input received. [Find the full text of the Metro staff report on the project (scroll down).]

To get a jump on that process, Watt announced at the November hearing that they were in negotiations with West Angeles Community Development Corporation (CDC) about bringing them on as a community-based partner. But what the West Angeles CDC’s role will be is as yet unclear.

Join neighbors in learning more about the project and engaging Metro on it this Saturday from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. in the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza Community Room (3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.). Other topics that will be covered at the meeting include the LAFD Fire Station 94, planning and outreach around the King Day parade, the distribution of Space Shuttle funds, and general neighborhood updates. See the full agenda here. See past coverage of the project here and here.

  • Nancy Johnson

    If anyone wants to know why there is a lack of affordable housing in LA, this is a great example. The unnecessary fees and costs associated with development are astronomical, “The interim ENA requires the developer to do intensive community engagement, work to build partnerships with local community organizations and stakeholders, and adjust their proposals to reflect the input received.”

    So rather than just getting the project build for minimal cost and passing the savings onto the consumer, they have to incur substantial additional costs which are then added to the cost of housing. Then they have to create the concept of “affordable housing” to ease the costs that are artificially created. Given the geographic size of the City, there should always be a surplus of housing but for the impediments that are created by the bureaucrats trying to appease the activists. All housing would be affordable if they eliminated the bureaucracy, fees and taxes necessary to build anything in this city.

  • Oren

    Listening to the community is not bureaucracy.

  • sahra

    It’s a joint development project on publicly-owned land. Metro is adhering to the set of transit-oriented communities guidelines it created specifically to make these projects work – not just as housing but also for transit and for the communities they are set in. One would hope that public lands and dollars would indeed be approached in this manner so as to reap the greatest public benefit and so that all continue to be able to access transit over the long term.

    Also, mitigating the displacement of the very folks who are dependent on transit will result in both savings and a more successful transit system over the long haul. If lines continually need to be extended further and further out to reach those that have been pushed out, we will all end up paying for it.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Metro: Community Meetings on Crenshaw/LAX Transit Corridor

By Damien Newton |
METRO TO HOLD SIX COMMUNITY MEETINGS TO UPDATE PUBLIC ON CRENSHAW/ LAX TRANSIT CORRIDOR Public Invited to attend October/November 2010 Station Area Planning Workshops/ Project Update Meetings throughout Crenshaw, Inglewood & Westchester What: The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) will conduct six Station Area Planning Workshops/ Project Update Meetings open to the public […]

Expo Transit Neighborhood Planning Meetings

By Damien Newton |
The Los Angeles Department of City Planning would like to invite you to attend one of our upcoming Community Workshops for the Expo Line Transit Neighborhood Plans project. The project, which kicked off in June, is focused on adopting new development regulations around existing and future Expo Line stations that will better support vibrant, pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods. A primary project goal […]