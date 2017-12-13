Today’s Headlines
- Transit Ridership Trends Presentation (SCAG)
- Metro Claremont Town Hall Supports Keeping Metrolink Station (The Student Life, Daily Bulletin)
- Exposition Park Adjacent Supportive Housing Project Moves Forward (Urbanize)
- L.A. City To Expand Mobile Restrooms For Homeless (KPCC)
- Mixed Use Project At Hollywood/Vine Station Nearly Done (Urbanize)
- L.A. City Council Business Today:
…Affordable Housing Linkage Fee At Full Council 10 a.m. (agenda)
…Dockless Bike-Share At Transportation Committee 1 p.m. (agenda)
