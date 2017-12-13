Today’s Headlines

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Today’s Headlines

By Joe Linton |
Let’s Go L.A. Reviews Recent Downward Trend In Valley Metro Bus Ridership Patasaouras Bus Plaza Has Re-Opened (ABC7) Elysian Valley Pedestrian Hospitalized After Bike-Ped Collision (EVNW) Rendering Of New Bridge To Connect Broad Museum With Regional Connector Station (Urbanize) Carnage: One Killed In Fiery 605 Freeway Crash (KPCC) Warpaint Rides Metro Bike Share (The Source) LAT […]

Today’s Headlines

By Joe Linton |
Bike the Vote Endorses Sahli-Wells For Culver City Council Election Congestion Pricing Would Solve L.A.’s Car Traffic Problems (L.A. Weekly) Affordable Housing Under Construction At Gold Line Heritage Square Station (Urbanize) Boy on a Bike Recaps Janette Sadik-Khan At the Hammer Museum Glendale School District Joins Anti-710 Freeway Coalition (LATGNP) Uber Offers Its First Cross-Border Service […]

Today’s Headlines

By Joe Linton |
L.A. City Council OKs Maligned Hollywood High-Rise Developments (Urbanize, LAT) Metro Delays Adding WiFi To Subway Trains, Now April (KPCC) Infographic: Where Rents Are Rising Near Metro Stations (Daily News) Metro Active Transportation Plan Critique, Comments Due This Friday (Investing In Place) L.A. Walks Wants You To Help Rank Vision Zero Project Priorities Burbank Airport To […]

Today’s Headlines

By Joe Linton |
Zany Daily News Pro-NII Opinion Piece: L.A. Planners Want “No Parking Any Time” At Three Months, Metro Bike Share Less Rides Compared To Other Big City Systems (LAT) LA Awarded $65 Million In CA Affordable Housing Sustainable Communities Grants (LAT) L.A.’s Anti-Density Movement Is Bad For the Environment (Curbed) TOD Senior Housing To Be Built Next To Willowbrook Blue/Green Line […]

Today’s Headlines

By Joe Linton |
L.A. Urban Core Is Full (Archinet News) Uber Lost $1.2 Billion In First Half Of 2016 (Bloomberg) L.A. Market Has the Most Uber Drivers (RideGuru) Low Rise Housing Planned Near Culver City Expo Station (Urbanize) Deadly Reseda Hit-and-Run Driver Surrenders To Police (NBC4) Metro’s Upgraded Student Transit U-Pass A Hit At Rio Hondo (The Source) […]

Today’s Headlines

By Joe Linton |
Guardian Tours U.S. Car Capitals – Detroit, Houston, L.A. – Finds Walking And Biking Measure M Could Fix County’s “Rough Roads” (KPCC) Gold Line Ridership More Than Ever: 50,000 Daily (Pasadena Now) Contentious Reef Development Approved By Planning Commission (LAT) Scaled-Back Gehry Hollywood Development Approved By City Council (LAT) Carnage: Person Riding Bike Killed On […]