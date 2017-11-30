Eyes on the Street: Scramble Crossing at 7th and Avarado

New scramble diagonal crossing at 7th and Alvarado in L.A.'s Westlake - MacArthur Park neighborhood. All photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
New scramble diagonal crossing at 7th and Alvarado in L.A.'s Westlake - MacArthur Park neighborhood. All photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

The city of L.A. Transportation Department (LADOT) has a new diagonal “scramble” crosswalk at the intersection of Alvarado and Seventh Streets, at the southeast corner of MacArthur Park. This corner is among the most pedestrian-traveled intersections in Southern California. It is in the heart of the population-dense Westlake neighborhood, and a half-block from Metro’s MacArthur Park Red/Purple Lines subway station.

The block of Alvarado from 6th Street to 7th Street is one of the 40 priority corridors identified in the city’s Vision Zero Action Plan.

Similar to LADOT’s scramble at Hollywood/Highland, the intersection now has three phases: north-south vehicles, east-west vehicles, and pedestrian-only scramble. The pedestrian-only phase lasts about 35 seconds.

New diagonal pedestrian crossing at the intersection Alvarado Street and 7th Street
New diagonal pedestrian crossing at the intersection Alvarado Street and 7th Street

 

