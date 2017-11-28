Support Streetsblog L.A. on Giving Tuesday

It’s Giving Tuesday: a special day designated for supporting non-profit organizations making a difference.

If you enjoy and appreciate the reporting you find here, then please consider contributing to Streetsblog Los Angeles.

Streetsblog is needed more than ever during these days of traffic violence, backlashes, housing shortages, climate change – alongside plans and projects that shape the future of Southern California and, indeed, the world.

Streetsblog reporting has played important roles in getting the word out on many issues that have literally changed the local landscape. You may have read our coverage of crosswalk stings, transit-oriented communities, efforts to combat displacement, Vision Zero, equity in mobility, inclusivity in planning, protected bike lanes, park-and-ride, parkway parking, transportation funding, electrification, and much more.

Please donate today! Your support – large or small – keeps Streetsblog strong and bold!

Riders at the first Clitoral Mass event in 2012. Sahra Sulaiman/Streetsblog L.A.
