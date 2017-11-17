‘In Our Shoes’ Commemorates Victims of Traffic Violence

This afternoon on the steps of City Hall East this afternoon, hundreds of shoes commemorated the hundreds of people killed in traffic violence. The #inourshoes installation was created by Southern California Families for Safe Streets for World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

Families gathered at the site to remember loved ones killed by drivers.

“Grandma Beverly” Shelton told the story of how her five-year-old grandson Zachary Michael Cruz was killed in a Berkeley crosswalk by a left-turning driver. Shelton urges all drivers to treat driving “as a job” – to drive like a profession driver, slow down, be courteous, and give others the right of way. Read more of Zachary’s story.

Deborah Hsiung lost her seven-year-old son Aidan walking together in a Pasadena crosswalk in 2014. She urges drivers to slow down and be aware that they’re “driving a loaded weapon.” Read more of Aidan’s story.

Louise Olin’s husband Milt was killed by a distracted sheriff. Milt Olin was bicycling in Calabasad and was rear-ended by a patrol car going nearly 50 miles per hour. Olin’s widow has formed a foundation to urge safe driving behavior.

These families have come together as a new organization Southern California Families for Safe Streets. According to the organization’s press statement, more than 500 people have died on L.A. streets since the mayor announce his Vision Zero directive in August 2015. The organization urges elected officials to go beyond what they call “light touch” safety measures implemented so far and to do all they can to stop preventable traffic deaths.

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims continue Saturday in Sunland-Tujunga and Sunday in Pasadena.