This Week In Livable Streets
World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, LA CoMotion, bike-in bike-share movies, SGV rides, Metro committees, CA rail plans, TODs, and more – all this week.
- Monday 11/13 – Tonight Earthjustice hosts a panel on How Los Angeles Is Paving the Road to a Zero Emissions California. The event takes place at 6pm at the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator in downtown L.A.
RSVP via eventbrite. Per website – event full.
- Wednesday 11/15 – Metro celebrates the opening of its new bike hub at 9 a.m. Union Station in downtown L.A. Details at The Source or Facebook event.
- Wednesday-Sunday 11/15-19 – The LA CoMotion hosts a transportation conference and expo and festival. Various dates and times, all taking place at 1200 E. 5th Street in the downtown L.A. Arts District. Details and register via LA CoMotion website.
- Wednesday-Thursday 11/15-16 – Metro board committees meet to discuss and decide matters in advance of the full board meeting on November 30. Meeting times and agendas at Metro meeting website.
- Wednesday 11/15 – Caltrans hosts an open house meeting on the 2018 California State Rail Plan. The meeting takes place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Metro Headquarters at 1 Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station. Meeting details at Caltrans meetings webpage. To comment online, go to Caltrans rail plan website.
- Wednesday 11/15 – L.A. City Planning hosts a community meeting on transit-oriented development planning for the Van Nuys Orange Line Station. The meeting takes place from 6-8:30 p.m. at Van Nuys City Hall, 2nd Floor Council Chambers, at 14410 Sylvan Street in Van Nuys. For information see the Transit Neighborhood Plans (TNP) website or Orange Line community meetings flier.
- Wednesday 11/15 – CicLAvia hosts a community meeting on the Sunday 12/10 Wilshire Boulevard open street event. The meeting takes place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Lafayette Park Community Center at 625 South Lafayette Park Place in Westlake. Details at Facebook event.
- Thursday 11/16 – L.A. City Planning hosts a community meeting on transit-oriented development planning for the three new Purple Line Stations: at Wilshire and La Cienega, Fairfax and La Brea. The meeting takes place from 6-8 p.m. at Pan Pacific Park Senior Center at 141 S. Gardner Street in Mid-City West. For information see the Transit Neighborhood Plans (TNP) website or Purple Line community meeting flier.
- Thursday 11/16 – Multicultural Communities for Mobility hosts a Bike-In Movie Night featuring conversations showcasing MCM’s recent bike-share equity videos, first/last mile, policing, displacement, bridging gaps, accessibility, community leadership, and more. Ride from Chinatown’s Los Angeles State Historic Park to Boyle Heights’ Self Help Graphics. RSVP required via Eventbrite, share via at Facebook event.
- Thursday 11/16 – The West Hollywood Bicycle Coalition is encouraging cyclists to attend the Hollywood Hills West Neighborhood Council’s discussion of revisions to the Hollywood Community Plan’s Transportation and Connectivity section (draft online at HHWNC). The meeting takes place from 6-8 p.m. at the Durant Public Library at 7140 W. Sunset Blvd in Hollywood. Details at HHWNC meeting page.
- Friday-Saturday 11/17-18 – Commemorate the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.
– Friday: Los Angeles Walks and the L.A. Vision Zero Alliance will gather at 12 noon outside City Hall for #inourshoes, an art installation and participatory experience to mark World Day of Remembrance. #Inourshoes will recognize and remember the more than 500 people who have died in traffic crashes since August 2015, when Los Angeles launched Vision Zero. For event details, see L.A. Walks calendar or Facebook event.
– Saturday: Finish The Ride hosts a bike ride and walk in memory of Jeff Knopp, a cyclist killed by a driver on Foothill Boulevard in Sunland-Tujunga. Meet up starting at 7:30 a.m., with ride and walk departing 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m respectively – from the Sunland Foursquare Church at 10602 Sherman Grove Avenue. Details at Facebook event and RSVP via Finish the Ride.
- Saturday 11/18 – RailPAC hosts its annual meeting featuring guest speaker Richard Phelps, former vice president of operations at Amtrak. The meeting takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Philippes at 1001 N. Alameda Street in Chinatown. Purchase tickets via Eventbrite, details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 11/18 – BikeSGV hosts a family-friendly Taste of Glendora 5-mile bike ride, presented by Metro in collaboration with the city of Glendora, and ELP Advisors. Meet at 11 a.m. for an 11:30 a.m. departure from Glendora City Hall at 116 E. Foothill Boulevard – approximately 1.5 miles from APU/Citrus Gold Line station. RSVP required via Eventbrite, share via Facebook event.
- Sunday 11/19 – BikeSGV hosts a 17-mile bike tour of the Emerald Necklace. The ride gathers at 9:30 a.m. and departs at 10 a.m. from BikeSGV headquarters at 10900 Mulhall Street in El Monte. Details at Facebook event.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.