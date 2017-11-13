This Week In Livable Streets

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, LA CoMotion, bike-in bike-share movies, SGV rides, Metro committees, CA rail plans, TODs, and more – all this week.

Friday-Saturday 11/17-18 – Commemorate the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

– Friday : Los Angeles Walks and the L.A. Vision Zero Alliance will gather at 12 noon outside City Hall for #inourshoes, an art installation and participatory experience to mark World Day of Remembrance. #Inourshoes will recognize and remember the more than 500 people who have died in traffic crashes since August 2015, when Los Angeles launched Vision Zero. For event details, see L.A. Walks calendar or Facebook event.

– Saturday : Finish The Ride hosts a bike ride and walk in memory of Jeff Knopp, a cyclist killed by a driver on Foothill Boulevard in Sunland-Tujunga. Meet up starting at 7:30 a.m., with ride and walk departing 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m respectively – from the Sunland Foursquare Church at 10602 Sherman Grove Avenue. Details at Facebook event and RSVP via Finish the Ride.

– Commemorate the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. – : Los Angeles Walks and the L.A. Vision Zero Alliance will gather at 12 noon outside City Hall for #inourshoes, an art installation and participatory experience to mark World Day of Remembrance. #Inourshoes will recognize and remember the more than 500 people who have died in traffic crashes since August 2015, when Los Angeles launched Vision Zero. For event details, see L.A. Walks calendar or Facebook event. – : Finish The Ride hosts a bike ride and walk in memory of Jeff Knopp, a cyclist killed by a driver on Foothill Boulevard in Sunland-Tujunga. Meet up starting at 7:30 a.m., with ride and walk departing 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m respectively – from the Sunland Foursquare Church at 10602 Sherman Grove Avenue. Details at Facebook event and RSVP via Finish the Ride. Saturday 11/18 – RailPAC hosts its annual meeting featuring guest speaker Richard Phelps, former vice president of operations at Amtrak. The meeting takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Philippes at 1001 N. Alameda Street in Chinatown. Purchase tickets via Eventbrite, details at Facebook event.

– RailPAC hosts its annual meeting featuring guest speaker Richard Phelps, former vice president of operations at Amtrak. The meeting takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Philippes at 1001 N. Alameda Street in Chinatown. Purchase tickets via Eventbrite, details at Facebook event. Saturday 11/18 – BikeSGV hosts a family-friendly Taste of Glendora 5-mile bike ride, presented by Metro in collaboration with the city of Glendora, and ELP Advisors. Meet at 11 a.m. for an 11:30 a.m. departure from Glendora City Hall at 116 E. Foothill Boulevard – approximately 1.5 miles from APU/Citrus Gold Line station. RSVP required via Eventbrite, share via Facebook event.

– BikeSGV hosts a family-friendly Taste of Glendora 5-mile bike ride, presented by Metro in collaboration with the city of Glendora, and ELP Advisors. Meet at 11 a.m. for an 11:30 a.m. departure from Glendora City Hall at 116 E. Foothill Boulevard – approximately 1.5 miles from APU/Citrus Gold Line station. RSVP required via Eventbrite, share via Facebook event. Sunday 11/19 – BikeSGV hosts a 17-mile bike tour of the Emerald Necklace. The ride gathers at 9:30 a.m. and departs at 10 a.m. from BikeSGV headquarters at 10900 Mulhall Street in El Monte. Details at Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.