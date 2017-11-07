Today’s Headlines
- Metro Installing Blue/Expo Crossing Gate At DTLA’s Flower/18th (Urbanize)
- Beware Right Wing Scheme To Take Out CA Leaders, Includes Bonin (Medium)
- Man Killed Hit By Expo Line In Santa Monica (Santa Monica Next)
- Weigh In On Metro Changes In the Arts District (Downtown News)
- Dockless Bike-Share: More On Ofo In Griffith Park (CiclaValley)
…And Limebike In Buscaino’s Council District 15 (Biking in L.A.)
- Can L.A. House A Million More Angelenos In Next 20 Years? (Curbed)
- Orange County Moves To Evict Homeless Along Santa Ana River (LAT)
