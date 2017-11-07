Today’s Headlines

Metro Installing Blue/Expo Crossing Gate At DTLA’s Flower/18th (Urbanize)

Beware Right Wing Scheme To Take Out CA Leaders, Includes Bonin (Medium)

Man Killed Hit By Expo Line In Santa Monica (Santa Monica Next)

Weigh In On Metro Changes In the Arts District (Downtown News)

Dockless Bike-Share: More On Ofo In Griffith Park (CiclaValley)

…And Limebike In Buscaino’s Council District 15 (Biking in L.A.)

Can L.A. House A Million More Angelenos In Next 20 Years? (Curbed)

Orange County Moves To Evict Homeless Along Santa Ana River (LAT)

