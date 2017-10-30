This Week In Livable Streets

Family bike fun as the Bicycle Culture Institute hosts Portland’s ‘Filmed By Bike’ Festival on Sunday. Give input on the five-city San Gabriel Valley Pedestrian and Bicycle Plan and Orange Line transit-oriented development plans. Ride with TRUST South L.A. and LACBC.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.