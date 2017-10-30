This Week In Livable Streets
Family bike fun as the Bicycle Culture Institute hosts Portland’s ‘Filmed By Bike’ Festival on Sunday. Give input on the five-city San Gabriel Valley Pedestrian and Bicycle Plan and Orange Line transit-oriented development plans. Ride with TRUST South L.A. and LACBC.
- Tuesday 10/31 and Friday 11/3 – The 5-city San Gabriel Valley Regional Pedestrian and Bicycle Plan, a project of BikeSGV, Alta Planning, and the SGV Council of Governments, will host their last two public input meetings for the current round. Meetings take place Tuesday 10/31 at Finkbiner Park in Glendora, and Friday 11/3 in Monrovia. For details, see the plan website. If you are unable to attend in person, give input via an online survey..
- Thursday 11/2 – The L.A. City Planning Department is hosting two community open houses for its Orange Line Transit Neighborhood Plans. Thursday’s meeting, focused on the Reseda Boulevard Orange Line station, will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. at the SFV Arts & Cultural Center at 18312 Oxnard Street in Tarzana. A second meeting, focused on Van Nuys station, takes place Wednesday 11/15. For information see the Transit Neighborhood Plans (TNP) website or Orange Line community meetings flier.
- Friday 11/3 – TRUST South L.A. hosts its next Slowride – a slow-paced ride to highlight the need for safer streets in South L.A. Ride starts at 5 p.m. at TRUST at 4331 South Main street. Details at Facebook event.
- Sunday 11/5 – The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition hosts its monthly Sunday Funday ride, which this month focuses on history along the Expo Line from the Natural History Museum to Cheviot Hills. The ride starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Natural History Museum at 900 Exposition Boulevard in South L.A. Details at LACBC or Facebook event.
- Sunday 11/5 – L.A.’s Bicycle Culture Institute and others present an afternoon of bicycle films at Boomtown Brewery at 700 Jackson Street in the downtown L.A.’s Arts District. The event brings Portland’s Filmed By Bike Festival to L.A. for the first time. The event goes from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with various screenings, including a 2 p.m. kid-friendly animation program. See Facebook events for details, and purchase tickets via Eventbrite: family-friendly program or adventure shorts.
