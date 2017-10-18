Today’s Headlines
- Lawsuit Questions New Flyer Bus Jobs Creation, Transparency (LAT)
- Freight Train Derails In Lincoln Heights, No Injuries (LAT)
- Measure JJJ TOD Incentives Foster More Affordable Housing (KPCC)
- 7-Story Mixed-Use Korean American Museum Planned For 6th/Vermont (Urbanize)
- A+D Museum Celebrates Public Space Designer Lawrence Halprin (Downtown News)
- West Hollywood Eastside Study Recommends Walk Safety Improvements (WeHoVille)
- Section 8 Affordable Housing Wait List Re-Opens (KPCC)
- Should Chicago Welcome Dockless Bike-Share? (SBChicago)
